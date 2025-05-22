'500 se zyada missed call the': Vaibhav Suryavanshi on century aftermath, learnings from debut IPL season It was a memorable first season for Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals as the left-hander played a few innings of note, including a century and an attacking half-century in his side's last game of the season, while finishing with 252 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 206.55.

New Delhi:

Facing world-class bowlers against quality teams in a tournament of the standard of the IPL, in front of the biggest of crowds, it can be a daunting ask, but not for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in his first steps onto the big stage. Rajasthan Royals bide their time to introduce Suryavanshi after seven games and once the southpaw got through a couple of knocks, the world was at his feet. Suryavanshi began with a 34 and a 16, before coming of age, smashing the international level Gujarat Titans bowlers around the park and making a stunning mockery of them.

It was the fastest IPL century by an Indian player (off just 35 deliveries) and the teenager was soon brought back to earth after being dismissed for a duck by Deepak Chahar against the Mumbai Indians. After a couple of scores, Suryavanshi ended the competition on a high with a 15-ball 40 against the Punjab Kings and a quickfire half-century against the Chennai Super Kings in Delhi and will probably walk away with the season award for strike rate (206.55) with minimum requirement of playing at 7 matches and facing 100 balls.

"I have been preparing for 3-4 months. And I saw the results too. Whatever was missing, I was able to work on it," Suryavanshi told Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid after the CSK vs RR clash. All the things that once looked tough, became easy because of practice. I have realised that it's important to stay focussed. There's no such thing as natural game, you only have to play according to what the team needs. And not try to do too many extra things at this level. I have to stay in my strong zone and make the team win," he said.

Suryavanshi also revealed that the aftermath of his century was a bit mad that he had to switch his phone off while mentioning that he is a private person.

"500 se zyada missed call the but maine phone band karke rakha tha (I received over 500 missed calls, but I had kept my phone switched off). A lot of people were approaching me after I scored the century. But I don't like that [being around too many people]. I try to stay away. I had kept my phone off for 2-4 days, which I even shared with you. I like to be around my people at home and a few friends. That's it."

Dravid, who was keen on signing Suryavanshi at such a tender age offered golden advice to the teenager, who will be touring England next month with the U19 setup to be prepared for the bowlers next season, who will return after doing some homework on him and be better prepared to take him on.

"It was a great season. Keep doing what you did, play well, train well. But keep this in mind that next year, all these bowlers will come prepared, more prepared against you. So we too have to prepare, train hard, and develop more skills. Well done," Dravid signed off.

It was a disappointing season for Dravid and the Royals as they finished ninth, with just four wins in 14 games.