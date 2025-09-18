5 uncapped players named in the West Indies squad for Nepal T20Is, Akeal Hosein named captain The West Indies have given most of their regulars a break for a short tour of the UAE to play a three-match T20I series against Nepal in the last week of September. Regular white-ball skipper Shai Hope will be in India, preparing for the two-match Test series.

Providence (Guyana) :

The West Indies named a young squad for the upcoming historic T20I series against Nepal, led by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Fabian Allen will be the only senior members in the squad featuring as many as five potential debutants for the West Indies, including USA-born Karima Gore, who last played international cricket in 2021 and has qualified to play for the West Indies due to his parents' heritage.

Hosein, who has been part of the West Indies T20 leadership group, including Shai Hope, Roston Chase and former skipper Rovman Powell, will become the 17th captain for the two-time World T20 champions. Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds and Gore all have earned first call-ups. While Shamar Springer has returned to the side, opening batter Amir Jangoo, who has played Tests and ODIs for the West Indies, is likely to make his T20I debut.

"This series against Nepal is another important step in broadening the horizons of West Indies cricket. It allows our senior men’s team to engage with a passionate emerging nation while providing invaluable match experience in different conditions," Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said.

"Beyond the immediate competition, this tour speaks to our long-term vision of developing a squad that is adaptable, resilient and ready for global challenges. Taking West Indies cricket into new territories and against new opposition also helps us grow the game, inspire new fans, and strengthen the brand of West Indies cricket worldwide," he added.

The series will kick off on Saturday, September 27, with the remaining two matches scheduled for September 29 and 30. All three matches will be played in Sharjah.

West Indies squad for Nepal series: Akeal Hosein (c), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer