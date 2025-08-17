5 Pakistan players who will play Asia Cup for 1st time Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, let us have a look at five players from the Men in Green who will be competing in the tournament for the very first time.

Pakistan Cricket announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The marquee tournament will be played in the T20I format and is slated to kick off on September 9. With the squad announcement, Pakistan made some bold decisions ahead of the tournament.

It is worth noting that the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of the Asia Cup squad, and several new names have been given a chance in their place. Continuing on the same, let us have a look at five Pakistan players who will be playing the Asia Cup for the very first time

1. Abrar Ahmed

26-year-old star bowler Abrar Ahmed has been named in the Asia Cup squad, and this will be his very first time competing in the tournament. Notably, Ahmed made his T20I debut for Pakistan in April 2024, and he has played 14 T20Is for Pakistan so far, where he has taken 17 wickets.

2. Hasan Nawaz

Young batter Hasan Nawaz will be competing in the Asia Cup for the very first time as well. At 22 years old, Nawaz has played 14 T20Is for Pakistan and has scored 339 runs to his name. He will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming Asia Cup.

3. Sahibzada Farhan

Another batter who will be playing the Asia Cup for the first time will be Sahibzada Farhan. With 15 T20Is played and 315 runs scored, Farhan will look to make an impact for the Men in Green in the tournament.

4. Saim Ayub

With 36 T20Is played and 705 runs scored, Saim Ayub could be the main man for Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 22-year-old boasts a plethora of talent, and Pakistan will look to utilise the same to the maximum.

5. Sufiyan Muqeem

21 wickets in 13 T20Is, Sufiyan Muqeem will also be playing his very first Asia Cup in September, and the 25-year-old could emerge as a star player for the side.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

