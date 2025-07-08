5 interesting facts about Lord's cricket ground, the venue for IND vs ENG 3rd Test The third Test between India and England is set to take place at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London. The venue is special because of its historical significance and is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in use as well. Here are some of the interesting facts about Lord's cricket ground:

India and England will face each other in the third Test at Lord's starting on Thursday (July 10). The five-match series is locked at 1-1, and there's no better venue for the two teams to lock horns than the Home of Cricket, where the surface tends to challenge both edges of batters who have enjoyed flat decks in the first two Tests. Meanwhile, the significance of Lord's Cricket Ground and its history is immense. It is a cricketer's dream to play at the venue once in their career and several Indian players will live that dream later this week. On that note, let us have a look at five interesting facts about the Lord's

1. Lord's has changed its location twice

Yes, the current Lord's Cricket Ground is the third version of itself. It was built in 1814 and is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in history. However, Thomas Lord, who built the stadium, had first founded the venue at Dorset Square in 1787. 24 years later, in 1811, the ground was moved at St John's Wood due to a canal being built. Even this ground had to be moved and finally, in 1814, the current Lord's ground was established and it is the current home of the stadium for more than 200 years.

2. Railway tunnels beneath Lord's cricket ground

This might surprise many, but yes, there are railway tunnels beneath the Lord's cricket ground. They were built in the 19th century between 1894 and 1898 to accommodate the Great Central Railway's line into Marylebone station. A total of three tunnels were built, but two of them are no longer used for passenger trains. The third tunnel still carries trains from Marylebone to Birmingham. However, several reports state that the train line is in close proximity to Lord's and doesn't pass directly beneath it.

3. Lord's hosted an Archery event during the Olympics

During the London Olympics in 2012, Archery was held at the Lord's. The event took place from July 27 to August 3, and it was the first time the venue hosted an Olympic event. South Korea won gold medals in the men's and women's individual events. The same country won gold in the women's team event as well. Italy took home the gold medal in the men's team event.

4. A slope of 2.5 metres

The slope at the Lord's cricket ground is a natural feature. There is 2.5 metre difference in elevation at the ground, diagonally from Pavilion End to Nursery End. This slope changes the behaviour of the ball, offering a lot of advantage to the bowlers while posing massive challenges to the batter. According to former Ireland and Middlesex bowler Tim Murtagh, who has picked up a lot of wickets at Lord's in first-class cricket, a batter has to be very careful while batting at either end due to the slope at the venue. If the conditions are overcast, the ball swings even more at Lord's due to the slope.

5. Lord's is home to the oldest sports museum in the world

There is a secret collection of cricket memorabilia at Lord's. Deep within the pavilion is the MCC Museum, where rare bats, jerseys, and historical documents are kept. Interestingly, many of its contents are not even open to the public.

