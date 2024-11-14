Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 5 Instances when a cricket match was stopped due to weird reasons

5 Instances when a cricket match was stopped due to weird reasons

A cricket match getting interrupted due to rain is normal. But over the years, the action on the field has been stopped due to weird reasons. A lot of external factors have played a role in a match not resuming soon enough. Here we list a few of them

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 12:30 IST
IND vs SA
Image Source : GETTY Play was suspended due to flying ants during IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Numerous instances have occurred when a cricket match has been stopped due to poor light or rain. At times, persistent rain has forced the officials to resume the match on the next day if there is a reserve day scheduled for the clash. The India vs New Zealand match in the 2019 World Cup semifinal was played on the reserve day after rain intervened at the end of the first innings. However, apart from rain and bad light, there have been a lot of instances when the action is stopped for weird reasons. Here are five of them:

1. Too much sunlight

Yes. Sunlight was a problem in Napier during the ODI between India and New Zealand in 2019. It happened during India's innings at around 7 PM. The match was being played at the McLean Park, the venue which forms an awkward angle that directs sunlight straight into the batter's eyes. This happens due to the east-west alignment of the pitches at the venue unlike most cricket grounds where it is set in north-south direction

2. Desert Storm in Sharjah

The India vs Australia match in Sharjah in 1998 is known majorly for the storm named Sachin Tendulkar that attacked the Aussie bowlers. However, a 'Desert Storm' had interrupted the match earlier for nearly half an hour. While chasing a total of 285 runs, India's innings was disrupted for 30 minutes. There was so much sand that the players had to run for cover quickly to save themselves.

3. Fog in Dharamsala

World Cup 2023 in India also witnessed one of the instances as the match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala was stopped due to fog. During India's chase of 274 runs, dense fog settled into the playing area and visibility was affected significantly. The umpires, for the same reason, decided to stop the game for some time before things cleared and the action resumed.

Related Stories
India become second team to register 100 T20I wins away from home, chase Pakistan's all-time record

India become second team to register 100 T20I wins away from home, chase Pakistan's all-time record

Mohammed Shami on course for international return; bowls for Bengal in Ranji Trophy | WATCH

Mohammed Shami on course for international return; bowls for Bengal in Ranji Trophy | WATCH

AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Spirited Pakistan aim to draw first blood against Australia

AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Spirited Pakistan aim to draw first blood against Australia

4. Bees coming on the field

There have been several instances of dogs coming out running on the field that has stopped the action. But in 2019, during the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, a swarm of bees invaded the ground and that led to the players and umpires lying down on the field. The play was stopped for quite a few minutes due to the bees.

5. Flying ants

The third T20I between India and South Africa in Centurion was stopped due to flying ants. A lot of ants troubled the players in the middle and after the first over of South Africa's innings, the umpires had to stop the game for some time. The groundsmen cleared the playing field and then, after 15-20 minutes, play resumed again.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement