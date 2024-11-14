5 Instances when a cricket match was stopped due to weird reasons

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Play was suspended due to flying ants during IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Numerous instances have occurred when a cricket match has been stopped due to poor light or rain. At times, persistent rain has forced the officials to resume the match on the next day if there is a reserve day scheduled for the clash. The India vs New Zealand match in the 2019 World Cup semifinal was played on the reserve day after rain intervened at the end of the first innings. However, apart from rain and bad light, there have been a lot of instances when the action is stopped for weird reasons. Here are five of them:

1. Too much sunlight

Yes. Sunlight was a problem in Napier during the ODI between India and New Zealand in 2019. It happened during India's innings at around 7 PM. The match was being played at the McLean Park, the venue which forms an awkward angle that directs sunlight straight into the batter's eyes. This happens due to the east-west alignment of the pitches at the venue unlike most cricket grounds where it is set in north-south direction

2. Desert Storm in Sharjah

The India vs Australia match in Sharjah in 1998 is known majorly for the storm named Sachin Tendulkar that attacked the Aussie bowlers. However, a 'Desert Storm' had interrupted the match earlier for nearly half an hour. While chasing a total of 285 runs, India's innings was disrupted for 30 minutes. There was so much sand that the players had to run for cover quickly to save themselves.

3. Fog in Dharamsala

World Cup 2023 in India also witnessed one of the instances as the match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala was stopped due to fog. During India's chase of 274 runs, dense fog settled into the playing area and visibility was affected significantly. The umpires, for the same reason, decided to stop the game for some time before things cleared and the action resumed.

4. Bees coming on the field

There have been several instances of dogs coming out running on the field that has stopped the action. But in 2019, during the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, a swarm of bees invaded the ground and that led to the players and umpires lying down on the field. The play was stopped for quite a few minutes due to the bees.

5. Flying ants

The third T20I between India and South Africa in Centurion was stopped due to flying ants. A lot of ants troubled the players in the middle and after the first over of South Africa's innings, the umpires had to stop the game for some time. The groundsmen cleared the playing field and then, after 15-20 minutes, play resumed again.