5 Indian Players to win Orange Cap in IPL history

The 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has only two matches left and it has been a record-breaking season in terms of runs scored with so many 200+ totals posted. Batters, especially the openers, have enjoyed their time in the middle and no wonder all top five most run-scorers of IPL 2023 are openers. Faf du Plessis is at the top of the charts with 730 runs to his name but Shubman Gill, playing for Gujarat Titans, looks set to go past him having amassed 722 runs already. He needs to score only nine runs to become the sixth Indian player to win the Orange Cap in IPL and given the kind of form he is in, expect Gill to win the award for the first time.

Meanwhile, let us look at the five Indian players who have won the Orange Cap before:

1. Sachin Tendulkar (IPL 2010)

When we talk about the most runs scored, Sachin Tendulkar's name comes by default. The legendary cricketer ruled international cricket at will and it didn't take him much time to plunder runs in the T20 format as well. He took a liking to the 2010 edition of IPL and thumped 618 runs while leading Mumbai Indians and also led them to the final of the tournament.

2. Robin Uthappa (IPL 2014)

Robin Uthappa was in the purple patch in the 2014 season of the cash-rich league while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He scored 660 runs in the entire season and played a major role in winning KKR, led by Gautam Gambhir, the trophy for the second time in three years.

3. Virat Kohli (IPL 2016)

Virat Kohli was in prime form in IPL 2016 when he single-handedly took RCB to final. He plundered four stunning centuries with one of them coming in a 15-over per side encounter as well. Overall, he ended up smashing 973 runs in the season that is still a record for most runs scored in a single IPL season.

4. KL Rahul (IPL 2020)

KL Rahul is a fantastic batter when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Though he is not in great form at the moment, the man carried the entire batting responsibility of Punjab Kings while leading them in the 2020 edition of IPL. He scored 670 runs in the entire season and despite not qualifying for the playoffs, he ended up winning the Orange Cap.

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (IPL 2021)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is an extremely talented cricketer and his talent was fully on display in IPL 2021 when he stamped his authority for the first time. He opened the innings with Faf du Plessis while playing for CSK and amassed 635 runs. Gaikwad played a crucial role in helping CSK win their fourth trophy in IPL history.

