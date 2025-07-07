5 historic records broken by Wiaan Mulder during his 367 in ZIM vs SA 2nd Test Wiaan Mulder missed out on breaking Brian Lara's 400 world record as South Africa declared with the stand-in skipper unbeaten on 367. Meanwhile, Mulder has shattered several more records during his knock. Here are five of those top records.

Wiaan Mulder played an unbelievable knock in the second Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa at the Queens Sports Club. Mulder smashed an unbeaten 367 as he made records look like fun during his marathon innings that came off only 334 balls.

Mulder missed out on a golden opportunity to break the 400 world record of Brian Lara as the Proteas declared after the first session on Day 2 with Mulder unbeaten and only 33 short of the magical mark.

The declaration raised many eyebrows as Mulder was within touching distance of breaking Lara's long-standing record. While he might not have achieved that historic feat, the stand-in South African skipper has created a few other historic records during his jaw-dropping outing.

Highest score in an away Test

Meanwhile, Mulder's 367 is the highest score ever by a player in an away Test match. The previous record belonged to Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad, who has hit 337 during the Barbados Test against the West Indies in 1958.

Highest individual scores in away Tests:

367* - Wiaan Mulder (SA) vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2025

337 - Hanif Mohammad (PAK) vs WI, Barbados, 1958

336* - Wally Hammond (ENG) vs NZ, Auckland, 1933

334* - Mark Taylor (AUS) vs PAK, Peshawar, 1998

334 - Sir Don Bradman (AUS) vs ENG, Headingley, 1930

Highest score by a South African captain

Mulder's 367* is also the highest score by a South African captain in an innings. He is the first Proteas skipper to have hit a triple hundred, going past the previous record of Graeme Smith, who had slammed 277 against England in 2003.

Highest match aggregate by a South African

Mulder's knock also places him on top of the highest match aggregate by a South African player in the Test format. His 367* are five more than Smith's 362 combined from two innings in that Birmingham Test against the Three Lions in 2003.

Highest score on captaincy debut

Mulder has also become the first-ever player to score a triple hundred on Test captaincy debut. He now holds the record for the highest score in the first Test for a player as skipper. The previous record belonged to New Zealand's Graham Dowling, who had hit 239 in an innings during a Test against India in 1968.

Fastest 350 in Test cricket

Mulder has also become the fastest player to hit 350 in a Test innings. He took only 324 innings to get to his 350, breaking former Australia opener Matthew Hayden's 402-ball record.