5 fearless prodigies who have hogged the limelight in IPL 2026 feat. Sooryavanshi, Rizvi

New Delhi:

Prodigies have always been the talk of the town in the Indian Premier League. Over the past few years, several youngsters have taken the cricketing world by storm and have become headlines overnight, although they have worked for this for several years. Here we take a look at five fearless prodigies in IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one of the most destructive batters in the IPL circuit. He had made his name last year and has carried on his good work in 2026. His age and remarkable performances over the past year in age-group and domestic cricket, along with the IPL, have already built a strong reputation. The Bihar-born has made a huge impact in the game, having won the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 World Cup.

Last year, he scored 252 runs in just seven matches at a blistering strike rate of over 200, including the tournament’s second-fastest century. He kicked off this season with a blistering 15-ball half-century against CSK and followed it up with another rapid knock against GT, giving RR a flying start. Sooryavanshi scored 39 off 14 balls against MI in the third match.

Sameer Rizvi

Another star who has stormed into the limelight is Delhi Capitals batter, Sameer Rizvi. The hard-hitting batter first rose to prominence in the UP T20 League, which led to CSK signing him for INR 8.4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. However, he endured a disappointing campaign and was released by the CSK before getting picked by DC at the mega auction.

A stylish middle-order batter, Rizvi had limited chances last season but ended the 2025 season with a half-century. Rizvi has been DC's star this season, having scored 70* against the LSG and 90 against MI.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR star Angrish Raghuvanshi has also been in stellar form this season. Although KKR have had a tough start, Raghuvanshi has stood out with back-to-back half-centuries at the top of the order, earning a promotion ahead of Cameron Green in the second match. The added responsibility behind the stumps reflects the franchise’s long-term confidence in him. At just 21, he has shown maturity, adaptability, and the ability to perform in varying match situations.

Prince Yadav

Rising from the domestic circuit, Prince Yadav was signed by LSG in the IPL 2025 mega auction after impressing with his pace and accuracy. He got his chances when LSG were hit with injuries to key pacers, and though his opportunities were initially limited, he showed enough promise to stay in contention. Even with the return of senior bowlers, his selection raised some eyebrows—but he has justified it with crucial wickets against DC and SRH. He is now shaping up as a dependable part of the bowling unit, effective across different phases of the game.

Harsh Dubey

Vidarbha and SRH star Harsh Dubey has also been on the rise. He has transitioned from Ranji Trophy seamlessly into IPL cricket with SRH. The bowling all-rounder has been entrusted by captain Ishan Kishan to bowl at the start with SRH having limited options in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. Dubey has also impressed by keeping runs in check and taking key wickets in the powerplay. He has also contributed with the bat lower down the order, adding valuable runs, including a couple of boundaries at Eden Gardens to help SRH cross the 225 mark.

Speaking on what the prodigies bring to the table, former cricketer Anil Kumble said, "It’s been incredible to watch the Fearless Prodigies take centre stage just two weeks into IPL 2026. It may still be early days, but this season is already shaping up to be one where youngsters have stamped their authority on the biggest stage, staying true to what this league has always stood for. What has really stood out for me is the confidence and intent they’ve shown. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in particular, has been remarkable. The aggression he brings to the crease, the power he possesses, and the freedom with which he plays make him a very exciting talent to watch in the weeks ahead."

Former cricketer and selector Saba Karim highlighted that the prodigies have shown that there is immense depth in Indian cricket. "When you look at the number of Fearless Prodigies who have grabbed the spotlight so far, you realise there is far more depth in Indian cricket than most people imagine. That is the beauty of this league, it constantly uncovers talent and gives young players a platform to announce themselves.

"I’ve always believed that the most successful IPL teams are the ones that get their Indian core right and back that up with sharp scouting. This season is once again proving how important that model is. The teams identifying and backing these young names are the ones creating long-term value, not just for themselves, but for Indian cricket as well," he said.