45-year-old Darren Stevens slams 190 in County C'ships; then dismisses Marnus Labuschagne

45-year-old Darren Stevens played one of the best counter-attacking innings in the County championships on Friday, slamming 190 runs off just 147 balls for his side Kent. In an age-defying knock which will definitely be one for the ages, Stevens slammed 15 fours and as many sixes to steer Kent from 128/8 to a strong score of 307.

The veteran all-rounder didn't stop with his contribution with the bat and took the big wicket of Australia's premier batsman Marnus Labuschagne later. He trapped him leg-before-wicket.

Stevens added 166 runs for the 9th wicket partnership with Miguel Cummins, scoring more than 90 per cent of the total runs in the stand. He scored 160 of the 166 runs added for the ninth wicket.

This was Stevens' 36th century in first-class cricket. In 2019, Stevens had also become the oldest cricketer in County championship to score a double century since Walter Keeton in 1949.

The all-rounder is currently the oldest active cricketer in th English County championship.