44 runs at strike rate of 488.88: Nicholas Pooran's utter dominance against Abhishek Sharma in IPL Nicholas Pooran hasn't given a single chance to Abhishek Sharma, the bowler, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In just nine balls the southpaw has faced from Abhishek in IPL, Pooran has smashed a staggering 44 runs with seven sixes.

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 2, 1lb, 6, 6 - This is a sequence of runs Nicholas Pooran has scored off left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 44 runs off 9 balls at a strike rate of 488.88 without a single dismissal. These are staggering numbers and domination from Pooran in the shortest format.

On Thursday, on his way to 70 of just 26 balls, Pooran slammed two sixes off as many deliveries off Abhishek during the 191-run chase. The left-arm spinner was brought into the attack in the very first over to tackle the right-handers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. He did well, conceding only three runs.

But when he came to bowl again in the fifth over of the innings, it was only for Marsh, who could score only five runs off the first four balls of the over. But then, the clean-hitting Pooran came on strike, and the ball disappeared into the stands on the remaining two deliveries.

Also, these two maximums made it a total of seven sixes for Pooran against Abhishek, which highlights his dominance. The matchup certainly gives the Caribbean southpaw an advantage and the stat makes it clear that Abhishek should never bowl to Pooran again.

Maybe Cummins also knew of this match up in the SRH vs LSG clash, and Abhishek was only given the ball to get Marsh's wicket. Well, destiny had other plans as Abhishek had to bowl at Pooran and thankfully for only two deliveries, which were smashed in the crowd.

Apart from Abhishek, Simarjeet Singh and Adam Zampa also faced the wrath of Pooran as the left-hander smacked two sixes each off the latter two bowlers as well. After the match, LSG's explosive number three batter opened up on his ability to hit sixes stating he is blessed to be incredibly talented and also revealed that he never plans to hit such massive maximums.

"I've never worked on my bat speed, I'm just blessed with incredible talent. I am really happy that I have put in the work over the years, and I am getting the reward on the cricket field and winning games for my team as well" Pooran said.