40 crore for one player? Marquee IPL players demand extraordinary fees for retention: Report

New Delhi:

IPL franchises could be heading towards an expensive retention battle before the next mega auction, as some of the league's biggest names are reportedly seeking contracts worth INR 40 crore to continue with their current teams. The demands, if maintained, could force franchises to reconsider their squad-building strategies as they prepare for the next auction cycle.

According to Cricbuzz, at least two prominent players have communicated their expectations to their respective franchises, making it clear that a retention agreement would require a payment of INR 40 crore. Other high-profile cricketers could also explore similar demands, particularly if they believe the auction offers a better financial opportunity. In one instance, the proposed amount is understood to have a connection with the captaincy role.

Notably, the possibility of such expensive deals comes against the backdrop of the 2025 mega auction, where Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant chose not to continue with their previous franchises through retention. Both subsequently attracted substantial bids, with Iyer securing INR 26.75 crore and Pant earning INR 27 crore.

Purse likely to surge in IPL 2028

The financial landscape could look different at the next mega auction. The current purse for the 2027 season stands at INR 130 crore, while a further increase to approximately INR 150 crore is anticipated for the following cycle. However, no formal discussions have taken place on the proposed revision so far.

A contract worth INR 40 crore would consume more than 25 per cent of a franchise's projected purse, potentially creating complications for teams looking to retain several established players.

Retention regulations will also influence negotiations. During the previous mega auction, the BCCI prescribed slabs of INR 18 crore, INR 14 crore and INR 11 crore. Teams could exceed those amounts by declaring the actual payments. Under the previous framework, retaining five players resulted in a minimum purse deduction of INR 75 crore, with a higher amount deducted if the combined payments exceeded that figure.

An alternative proposal to eliminate direct retention and rely entirely on Right to Match (RTM) cards had also emerged before the previous auction. However, concerns remained that auction bidding could become inflated under such a system.

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