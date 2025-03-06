Advertisement
  4 wickets in three balls! Saud Shakeel timed out amid bizarre scenes in Pakistan's President Trophy Final

Muhammad Shahzad of PTV took a hat-trick in the President Trophy Grade-I final while Saud Shakeel failed to get to the playing field to bat in the stipulated time of three minutes. The State Bank of Pakistan scored 205 before having PTV three down for 49.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel became only the seventh batter in first-class cricket history to be timed out after coming to the field late to bat after State Bank of Pakistan lost two quick wickets and the left-hander wasn't ready. During the President's Trophy Grade-I 2024-25 Final in Rawalpindi, Shakeel was taken by surprise with the loss of two quick wickets and the opposition skipper Amad Butt appealed to the umpires after the batter didn't take guard in the required three minutes.

 

Shakeel dropped from Pakistan's ODI squad

Shakeel returned scores of 15, 8 and 6 before scoring a decently impressive 62 but at a slower pace against India, in the four ODIs he played in the last three weeks. Shakeel's strike rate came under the scanner and hence, wasn't considered for Pakistan's ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan are set to embark on a three-week-long tour of New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5 with the Pakistan Super League to kick off six days later.

