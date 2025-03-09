4,6,6,4,6: Sneh Rana breaks WPL record with an assault against Deepti Sharma in an over for RCB UP Warriorz took the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) down with them with a thrilling 12-run victory in their final home game in Lucknow. However, Sneh Rana with her 6-ball cameo definitely gave the Warriorz a scare before the hosts sealed it off as the three teams were confirmed for the playoffs.

It was a star turnout for Sneh Rana in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) do-or-die clash against the UP Warriorz as the veteran Indian all-rounder came clutch when the visitors needed a miracle to stay alive in the 2025 edition of the WPL. Rana, who went unsold at the WPL 2025 auction, was brought in as a replacement by the RCB and since finding his place in the XI, the off-spinning all-rounder has proved to be a crucial addition to the side and on Saturday, she proved why she deserved to be in the WPL.

Needing 43 runs off the last two overs, RCB were down and out but Rana decided to launch an assault against her compatriot and the Warriorz's skipper Deepti Sharma. A good length, a fired-in full delivery, a full toss or a shorter one, Sharma tried everything and Rana kept finding boundaries. Rana hit a four, followed by a couple of sixes and ended with another four and six to make it the most expensive over bowled in WPL history and scored the most amount of runs by a batter in one over.

Sharma eventually got the big wicket of Rana but the off-spinning all-rounder sent another timely reminder of what she can do with both bat and ball. Rana broke Sophie Devine and Harmanpreet Kaur's record, both of whom had scored 24 runs in an over, as she whipped 26 in just five balls before getting out on the final delivery.

Most runs scored by a batter in an over in WPL

26 runs - Sneh Rana vs Deepti Sharma (RCB vs UPW) - Lucknow, 2025

24 runs - Sophie Devine vs Ash Gardner (RCB vs GG) - Mumbai CCI, 2023

24 runs - Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sneh Rana (MI vs GG) - Delhi, 2024

23 runs - Sophie Devine vs Tanuja Kanwer (RCB vs GG) - Mumbai CCI, 2023

22 runs - Sophia Dunkley vs Preeti Bose (GG vs RCB) - Mumbai CCI, 2023

The Warriorz eventually prevailed in the final over after Renuka Singh Thakur was run out to win the game by 12 runs. This was Warriorz's third win of the season and the second against RCB as Sharma and Co managed to end the season on a high while also spoiling the party for RCB, who no longer can advance to the playoffs. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are the three teams to make it to the playoffs with final standings yet to be decided.