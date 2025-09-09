38-year-old Indian domestic veteran leaves Kerala after 9 years, says 'this is not a goodbye' Indian domestic veteran Jalaj Saxena, with an experience of 150 first-class matches, has decided to close the Kerala chapter after nine long years. Saxena, who began his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh, confirmed that he wasn't retiring just yet.

India's domestic cricket veteran Jalaj Saxena has decided to call time on his stint with Kerala after a nine-year tenure, since 2016 when he joined the state side for the first time. Saxena, 38, confirmed that he is still not bidding goodbye to the game and that he wasn't announcing his retirement and hinted that he will play for a season or two at least somewhere else, a season after playing a key part in Kerala's outstanding Ranji Trophy campaign, where they lost to Vidarbha in the final.

"It's never easy to put feelings into words, but today I want to share something close to my heart. I've played my last game in Kerala colours, and that thought still feels surreal. Saying this brings a strange mix of emotions - gratitude, pride, and a little ache," Saxena wrote on his Instagram story in a long post. "Over the years, this team has given me more than just cricket. It gave me brothers, friends, and a family that stood by me through every high and low.

"I've given blood, sweat, and tears - everything I had - for this journey, and in return, it gave me memories and bonds that will last a lifetime. To each and every teammate - thank you for making the dressing room a place of laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories.

"To the KCA, coaches, support staff, and the unsung heroes - the groundsmen who work tirelessly so we can play our game - my deepest respect and gratitude. None of this journey would have been possible without your support.

"This is not a goodbye. Cricket has taught me that every ending is just a new beginning. My heart will always beat for Kerala, and I'll always carry these memories with me wherever I go," he added.

Saxena scored over 2,000 runs and took 269 wickets for Kerala in first-class cricket in nine years (second-highest for the state) and played a major role in the state association's improved performance across formats. Saxena also got to be part of the IPL for the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings during that period, even though he played just one game in the 2021 edition when KL Rahul was the captain.

Earlier, Saxena had taken a break from cricket and had withdrawn from the 2025-26 season of Ranji Trophy, having informed the KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar. Overall, Saxena has played 150 first-class matches, scoring 7,060 runs, hitting 14 centuries, while picking up 484 wickets, taking 34 five-wicket hauls.