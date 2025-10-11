38-year-old Asif Afridi to debut for Pakistan vs South Africa, once banned by PCB Pakistan handed a Test debut to 38-year-old spinner Asif Afridi for the first Test against South Africa in Lahore, replacing the unwell Sajid Khan. Afridi joins veteran Nauman Ali as Pakistan aim to start the new World Test Championship cycle strong.

Lahore:

In a bold selection move, Pakistan have handed a maiden Test cap to 38-year-old left-arm spinner Asif Afridi for the first Test against South Africa, starting October 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides, with Pakistan aiming for a strong start after finishing last in the previous edition.

Afridi, a seasoned domestic campaigner with 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches at an impressive average of 25.49, has been rewarded for his consistent performances in domestic red-ball cricket. He joins fellow veteran spinner Nauman Ali in what promises to be a spin-heavy attack designed to exploit the turning tracks at home.

Pakistan's decision to include Afridi came after regular spinner Sajid Khan was ruled out due to a viral infection. The team, under new captain Shan Masood, appears to be leaning heavily on spin to challenge the Proteas, who are playing their first Test in Pakistan since 2007.

Notably, Afridi’s selection also marks a personal comeback. He was banned by the PCB in 2022 for failing to report a corrupt approach, a violation under the board’s anti-corruption code. Having served his suspension and returned to domestic cricket, the spinner now gets an opportunity to contribute on the international stage.

Babar, Rizwan return to international cricket

The playing XI features a mix of youth and experience. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique will open the innings, with Shan Masood at No. 3. Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan form a solid middle order, while Salman Ali Agha, despite his underwhelming Asia Cup performance, retains his place as the all-rounder.

In the pace department, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are tasked with leading the attack on a surface expected to offer assistance to spinners as the match progresses.

With a fresh WTC cycle underway, Pakistan are eager to reestablish themselves as a formidable red-ball side, especially at home. For South Africa, the defending WTC champions, it’s an opportunity to stamp their authority early in the campaign, but the spinning conditions could prove to be their biggest test.

Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Asif Afridi.