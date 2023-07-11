33 runs in 6 balls! Rithik Easwaran, breakout star G Ajitesh go berserk in TNPL Qualifier 2 heist - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TNPL TWITTER Nellai Royal Kiongs duo of Rithik Easwaran and Ajitesh pulled off a heist taking their team to the final of TNPL 2023

Nellai Royal Kings owing to Ajitesh Guruswamy's sensational tournament shocked Dindigul Dragons on their way to the final of the 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Ajitesh, who is TNPL 2023's leading run-getter with 384 runs to his name at a strike rate of 164 showed - why he is being tipped to be the next big thing not just for Tamil Nadu but in the IPL and for India as well in the future - in Qualifier 2 as the Royal Kings chased down 37 runs in the last two overs where he was ably supported by Rithik Easwaran.

Chasing 186 in a knockout is never easy after Dindigul Dragons riding on opener Shivam Singh's 76 off 46 posted a big score in the second qualifier and Ajitesh single-handedly kept Nellai in the game. Nellai lost both openers after quick starts before Ajitesh took the centre stage. While Ajitesh and Nidhish Rajgopal did ensure that they took the game deep, however, the latter scored run-a-ball 26 as he couldn't get going.

It was all Ajitesh's counter-attack that ensured that they still had the game in their grasp. When Rajgopal got out, Nellai still needed 57 runs off 21 deliveries. The next nine deliveries produced 24 runs but the Royal Kings still needed 37 runs off the last two overs and then came the moment of the match.

Easwaran went after Kishoor smashing three sixes off the first three balls over long-off, long-on and then over extra covers. He then took a single before Ajitesh made merry. Ajitesh hit the fifth delivery of the over for a six before Kishoor overstepped and the Kings got one extra delivery. Easwaran utilised the full toss and hit it for another six, fifth of the over as Kings accumulated 33 off the over to leave just four in the last.

Suboth Bhati did well to take the game till the last delivery but Easwaran was just too good as he smashed another six on the final delivery to take his side to the final. Easwaran stayed unbeaten on 39 off 11 while Ajitesh made 73 as Nellai Royal Kings will now take on Lyca Koval Kings in the final.

