3 teams which will target Quinton de Kock in IPL 2026 mini-auction Quinton de Kock played a cracking knock of 90 runs off 46 balls in the second T20I against India in Mullanpur. It will certainly increase his value in the IPL auction. Here are three teams that could target him in the marquee event on December 16.

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock is an IPL veteran. He has featured in 115 games in the cash-rich league, scoring 3309 runs at a strike rate of 134.02. In the last edition, the keeper-batter was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, but he failed to establish his authority with the bat. He made only 152 runs in eight matches and soon after that, the 32-year-old was considered to be no longer fit for the IPL.

For similar reasons, he wasn’t drafted in the initial list of players IPL released for the upcoming mini-auction, slated to take place on December 16. However, after some demand, he has been named in the list and is now expected to be a hot property in the auction, especially after his 26-ball half-century against India in the second T20I in Mullanpur. Here’s a list of three teams that would be interested in his services:

3. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have INR 21.80 cr left to spend in the auction. They might show some interest in Quinton after releasing Faf du Plessis. They might look for an experienced overseas opener and the Proteas international fits the role perfectly. The Axar Patel-led side has two keepers in Abishek Porel and KL Rahul, and for the same reason, Quinton might not feature in the playing XI, but an excellent back-up option.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could also look at Quinton de Kock as Phil Salt’s replacement. They don’t have a backup opener in the squad and will surely look to add. Last year, Mayank Agarwal filled the role, who has now been released by the franchise. Given Quinton’s form, they could target the South Africa international in the mini-auction.

1. Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals have traded two of their senior players in Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana. Now, their top order looks stacked with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but they also need some experience. Going with Suryavanshi may only be a sensible decision, even though the 14-year-old has been a force to reckon with. For the same reason, Quinton could be targeted and if required, he could be slot in at number three as well.