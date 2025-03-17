3 records MS Dhoni could break in the upcoming IPL 2025 season With the start of the upcoming IPL 2025 right around the corner, take a look at some of the records that MS Dhoni could go on to break in the upcoming season.

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The tournament is all set to kick off on March 22, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first game of the tournament. With the tournament right around the corner, many eyes have been set upon five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

The joint most successful side in the competition, CSK will hope to put in a good showing and add yet another title to their prestigious collection. Many would even be talking about how veteran star MS Dhoni could fare for CSK in the upcoming season.

The 43-year-old has been playing the IPL since the tournament's inception, and with the new edition of the competition rapidly approaching, there are several records that the former India skipper could go on to break in the IPL 2025.

It is interesting to note MS Dhoni can break three records in the IPL 2025. Notably, if Dhoni scores a half-century in the upcoming edition of the tournament, he will become the oldest player to do so in the competition's history. Furthermore, Dhoni is just 19 runs away from becoming Chennai Super Kings' highest run-getter in the IPL.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is the current highest run-getter for CSK in IPL history with 4,687 runs to his name. Dhoni has 4,669 runs for the franchise so far. Interestingly, Dhoni has a total of 190 dismissals to his name. He is already the most successful wicketkeeper in the history of the IPL. However, if he dismisses 10 more batters, he would become the only wicketkeeper in tournament history to inflict 200 dismissals.

Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Both sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the 3rd game of the tournament on March 23.