3 Players who can replace Virat Kohli in India's Test squad on England tour Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket has left a massive hole in the Indian team. With the crucial England tour coming up, India will have huge shoes to fill. All the eyes will be on Kohli's replacement in the Test squad. Here are 3 Players who can replace him in the squad.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli's Test retirement has come at a very crucial time for India. The team was already looking for a new captain after Rohit Sharma called it quits from the format last week, and now the selectors will have to find players who will have to fill in the massive shoes in Kohli's absence. The former India skipper has been on every England tour since 2013 but won't be around this time, and his experience will definitely be missed. The selectors will have a job on their hands to find his replacement in the squad. On that note, let us have a look at three players who can replace Kohli in India's Test squad on the England tour.

1. Karun Nair

Karun Nair has been in sensational form across formats over the last year or so. He scored 863 runs in 16 innings last season at an average of 53.93 for the eventual champions Vidarbha and also notched up four centuries and two fifties. Nair batted in the middle order for Vidarbha and his triple century in Test cricket also came against England, around nine years ago. Nair is the likeliest candidate to make a comeback in the Test side and with Kohli stepping away, there is every chance of selectors rewarding him for a good run in the domestic arena.

2. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan's compact technique has made him one of the favorites to be on the flight to the UK next month. He bossed the IPL 2025 with his crafty batting and has the experience of playing in those conditions as well, having played for Surrey in County Cricket. The southpaw scored 304 runs in only four innings in the last Ranji Trophy season with a double-hundred to his name. Sudharsan looks good enough to make it to the Test squad and might have to bat in the middle order as well if he gets an opportunity.

3. Shreyas Iyer

This could be a long shot, but there is every chance of Shreyas Iyer making his comeback into the Test side after the way he performed in ODIs and IPL. He could be the next leader in contention as well, given the kind of trophies he has won in domestic cricket. He led the Punjab Kings well in IPL 2025 too and is a good contender to make a comeback. His sorted technique while facing the short ball and his ability to take the game to the opposition make him a good pick in the team. Iyer has so far played 14 Tests and scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 with a century and five fifties to his name.