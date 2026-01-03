3 players who can replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026 After massive outrage over the selection of Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman, BCCI has instructed the KKR to release the cricketer from the squad for IPL 2026. Here are three players who can replace Mustafizur Rahman in the KKR squad for the next IPL season.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release their Bangladesh recruit, Mustafizur Rahman, from their squad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). There was massive outrage over the fast bowler's selection amid the growing civil unrest in Bangladesh, even as the franchise had also come under the scanner for the same reason. Notably, KKR had signed Mustafizur for Rs 9.2 crore in the auction. However, they will now have to find a replacement from the list of players that went unsold in the auction. Here are three options who can replace Mustafizur:

1. Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson is in top form in the ongoing edition of SA20, picking up eight wickets in three matches so far. He is also a brilliant death overs bowler and recently did well to win a game for Joburg Super Kings. He has played three matches in IPL so far for the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. Gleeson had set his base price of Rs 75 lakh and was among shortlisted but his name never came up at the auction.

2. Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a decent left-arm fast bowling option for KKR to think about. He is part of the Afghanistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and has also played in the IPL before, for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has picked up six wickets in 12 matches but has done well in T20Is, accounting for 63 wickets in 51 T20Is so far. He went unsold in the auction but could be given a chance as he has played 149 T20 matches so far and is experienced enough, having picked 186 wickets.

3. Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson is currently injured and not playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) as well. However, he could be a good option, having played for KKR in IPL 2025. It was a forgettable stint for him as he picked only one wicket in four matches but overall, Johnson has picked up 85 wickets in 71 matches and could very well be given another opportunity. Johnson didn't have any takers at the auction but can KKR give him another chance, depending on his fitness?