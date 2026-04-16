3 players who can replace Khaleel Ahmed in CSK's playing XI for SRH clash in IPL 2026

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will miss Khaleel Ahmed's services for the rest of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The left-arm pacer has been ruled out due to a quadriceps injury sustained during the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week. He was a regular feature in the team since the last season and the team will certainly miss him. Even as CSK will look for a replacement for him in the squad, let us have a look at 3 players who can replace him in the playing XI for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 18).

3 Players who can replace Khaleel Ahmed in CSK's playing XI for SRH clash

1. Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary is a like-for-like replacement for Khaleel Ahmed and has also played for the five-time champions before. He played 13 matches in IPL 2022 and took 16 wickets. Mukesh was one of CSK's best bowlers that season, but has played only three matches in the three years since. He might get another opportunity to shine with the new ball and pick early wickets for the team.

2. Ramakrishna Ghosh

Ramakrishna Ghosh is one of the standout names doing the rounds in domestic cricket over the last year or so. He can consistently clock 140+kph with the ball and can also tonk the ball down the order. Even though he has played only nine T20 matches and picked up two wickets, the 28-year-old impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2025-26 season.

Ghosh played under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy in the tournament and picked 17 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.82 with the best figures of 7/42 against Himachal Pradesh. His entry will bolster CSK's batting down the order as well and could turn out to be a surprise pick for many teams in the coming matches.

3. Zakary Foulkes

Zakary Foulkes can potentially replace Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI as CSK are only playing with three overseas players in their line-up. Even Akeal Hosein is featuring as an impact player for them in two matches he has played so far. Foulkes is another young cricketer who has the potential to shine at the highest level. At the age of 23, he has already played 68 T20 matches and picked up 77 wickets so far. The Kiwi bowler has also played 22 T20Is so far and picked 22 wickets while he has also featured in nine ODIs and four Tests for New Zealand already.

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