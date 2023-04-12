Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepak Chahar

The list of injuries to key players increasing with every passing day in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Deepak Chahar's name was added to the list during the MI vs CSK clash over the last weekend. The bowling all-rounder sustained a hamstring injury while bowling the first over of the innings and walked away after completing the over. He is expected to spend more time on the sidelines and was also scheduled to go for scans after returning to Chennai with the team. Clearly, CSK will be looking to find a replacement for him who can swing the new ball upfront and make an impact early on in the innings.

3 Players who can replace Deepak Chahar in CSK Playing XI vs RR

1. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Image Source : TWITTERRajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was picked up CSK in the previous season at the mega auction. But they didn't rush him into the playing XI. However, come the 2023, the Men in Yellow drafted him into the playing XI right from the first match. However, for unknown reasons, the youngster missed out on the game vs MI. So far, Hangargekar has picked up three wickets in two matches and all those wickets came in the opening game against Gujarat Titans. His hit the deck style of bowling will suit the surface at the Chepauk and his pace will also trouble the batters.

2. Simarjeet Singh

Image Source : PTISimarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh was part of CSK's poor campaign in IPL 2022. However, the tall pacer made sure he left an impression on their skipper MS Dhoni to be retained for the 2023 edition as well. He picked only four wickets in six matches last season but his economy of 7.66 while bowling the difficult overs is what impressed many. Simarjeet will be itching to get going this season now that there is a pace bowling slot availabie in their playing XI.

3. Akash Singh

Image Source : TWITTERAkash Singh

Akash Singh was with Rajasthan Royals last season but didn't get a game. He was released ahead of the auction and went unsold. However, CSK picked him as a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary. He is a like-for-like replacement for Mukesh as Akash is also a left-arm pacer. With RR batters in extremely good form, we might see Akash getting a go as he brings a variation to their bowling attack.

Latest Cricket News