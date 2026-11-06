3 players Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might release ahead of IPL 2027 retention deadline

Hyderabad:

Despite retaining the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of the IPL mega auction in 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad haven’t quite enjoyed success. They can gladly own up to the reputation of changing T20 cricket, with Abhishek and Head offering blistering starts in the last three years, but when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs or playing the final, Sunrisers have struggled.

Consistency is a massive factor in that regard. IPL 2026, both Head and Abhishek had a poor start to the campaign and it resulted in them winning just one of the first four matches of the season. The Pat Cummins-led side bounced back tremendously through a compact bowling show and it helped them qualify for the Eliminator, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals.

Keeping the shortcomings in mind, they have already engaged in high-profile trade deals with Chennai Super Kings, as the team has brought in Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. It will certainly bolster their pace unit further, which has been a concern from time to time.

When it comes to the batting department, Abhishek and Head will open again, with Ishan and Klaasen featuring at 3 and 4, respectively. They might look for a number five batter or trust Aniket again for the role, while Nitish is set to bat at 6. Salil Arora is another exciting prospect who can bat in the middle order.

Now, with the batting order being sorted, SRH will be focusing on perfecting the bowling unit, where many players could be released ahead of the retention deadline. Here are 5 cricketers SRH may part ways with ahead of the new season.

Players SRH might release:

3. Dilshan Madushanka

Hyderabad signed Dilshan Madushanka as an injury replacement for Brydon Carse. He was signed for Rs 75 lakhs and debuted in the match against Delhi Capitals. He picked up one wicket in the game, conceding 36 runs. Now, with so many quality pace options available, Madushanka could be released, even though he has been in spectacular form of late.

2. Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel’s form has taken a dip in recent years and it is for the same reason, SRH have brought in T Natarajan, who can bowl the death overs. He was traded in from Delhi Capitals in exchange for Zeeshan Ansari. Harshal, in the meantime, was bought for Rs 8 crore and that is a significant amount that SRH can carry to the auction by releasing him. The 35-year-old played just five matches last season and failed to clinch any wickets.

1. Pat Cummins

Will Hyderabad part ways with their captain? Well, that’s the million-dollar question now. In 2027, Australia will play the Ashes and also the ODI World Cup and hence, it is possible that Cummins prioritises the national team more and remains partly available for Hyderabad. In such a scenario, Hyderabad can release Cummins, whom they retained for INR 18 crore. It’s a significant amount that will make the team think.

However, it is also possible that Cummins is retained despite this, as he shares a fantastic relationship with the franchise and head coach Daniel Vettori. If the franchise sees him as a future prospect, Cummins could end up being retained, but with so many quality pacers available, it remains an option for the team to part ways and hand over the captaincy to either Kishan or Abhishek.

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