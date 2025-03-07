3 Indian Women cricketers to watch out for in next 10 years There have been some young Indian cricketers who are on a meteoric rise. As we edge closer to International Women's Day 2025, we take a look at three Indian women cricketers to watch out for in the next 10 years.

International Women's Day marks the occasion for celebrating and honouring women's achievements in the world. It highlights the importance of gender equality and eradicating differences. The IWD was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1975. The 8th of March marks the annual celebration day of the celebration of Women's day.

There have been some stalwarts in Indian women's cricket over the past decades. Diana Edulji, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are some of those names. While these cricketers have etched a legacy beyond their cricketing careers, there are some budding stars who can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Indian women's cricket's sheroes who can make it big in the next decade

1 - Richa Ghosh: There are not many Indian players who possess the power Richa Ghosh does. The 21-year-old West Bengal-born Richa has a great gift of clearing the roes with ease, and she is making the most of it with her work.

Ghosh has been around the Indian team for over five years now. She has played 62 T20Is and has scored 985 runs at an average of 27.36 and a strike rate of 142.13. She bats in a similar vain in ODIs too, having racked up 690 runs in her 31 appearances at a strike rate of 92.36. She is a U19 T20 World Cup winner with Shafali Verma in 2023 and is one of the players to watch out for.

2 - Kashvee Gautam: WPL's newly found spin-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam is also a hugely promising star. Gujarat Giants star Kashvee is an emerging star who has taken the WPL by storm.

The Chandigarh-born 21-year-old star is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2025 so far, having taken nine wickets from six matches. She is pretty handy with the bat in hand too, as seen in her two innings, in one of which she smashed Shabnim Ismail for a six.

3 - Pratika Rawal: Another youngster who has had a brilliant rise to her India career is opening batter Pratika Rawal. 24-year-old Pratika has slammed runs for fun in her first six ODI matches. She has slammed 444 runs in six innings at a brilliant average of 74 and a healthy strike rate of 95.68.

Pratika has slammed a century and three half centuries in those six innings, which highlights the potential she has and what she can do in the next 10 years.