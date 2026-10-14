3 Indian cricketers feature in top 4 of latest ICC T20I rankings, Matt Renshaw benefits in Tests

New Delhi:

India captain Shreyas Iyer has reached a career-high fourth position in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings following his century against the West Indies in the opening match of their ongoing five-game series at home. His rise strengthens India's presence at the top of the standings, with three of the leading four batters now representing the country.

India's dominance in the upper reaches of the batting table is further reflected by Ishan Kishan, who occupies first place, and Abhishek Sharma, who sits second. Pakistan skipper Sahibzada Farhan separates the two Indian batters from Iyer in third position after earning a career-best rating for his performances against Sri Lanka.

Several other players also made progress in the latest T20I rankings. West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford gained 13 places to reach joint 24th, while Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis improved by three spots to 23rd. India's Sanju Samson moved four positions higher to joint 27th. Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat recorded one of the biggest advances, breaking into 45th place after moving up from outside the top 100 following the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The bowling and all-rounder rankings also featured notable changes. West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase climbed 24 places to 23rd among T20I bowlers and advanced two spots to third among all-rounders. Pakistan's Salman Mirza rose to 14th in the bowling standings, while teammate Saim Ayub moved up eight places to 54th.

Matthew Renshaw benefits in Test ranking

Changes were also recorded in the Test rankings following Australia's 214-run victory over South Africa in the opening match of their three-Test series at Kingsmead in Durban. Matthew Renshaw emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries after earning Player of the Match recognition.

The Australian scored 190 in the first innings before adding 82 in the second, which lifted him from outside the top 100 to joint 49th among Test batters. Marnus Labuschagne gained four places to 34th, while South Africa's Aiden Markram advanced to joint 10th.

In the Test all-rounder rankings, India's Ravindra Jadeja retained a commanding lead. South Africa's Wiaan Mulder moved into fourth place, and Simon Harmer climbed five positions to joint 23rd.

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