3-day Test match is a joke, says Ramiz Raja after Pak's easy win over Zimbabwe

Image Source : TWITTER/ZIMBABWE CRICKET Ramiz Raja feels mismatched Test series like ZIM vs PAK is a joke and shouldn't take place.

Pakistan's new captain Babar Azam script history on Monday when he became the first Pak skipper to win his first four matches as the team's leader with an innings win over lowly Zimbabwe. The victory was a mirror image of first Test win in the two-match Test series and failed to impress former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja, who said such a mismatched series shouldn't take place.

"Such mismatch series should not take place. Test cricket is already under pressure and very few people watch it. If you show them such one-sided matches, then they will switch to watching football or other sports. 3-day Test match is a joke," Raja said while speaking for his YouTube channel.

While such series are more about learning for a nation like Zimbabwe, Raja feels the World no. 10 Test ranking nation learnt nothing from the series.

"Some people are of the opinion that when a weak team plays a strong one, you need to focus on what you learn from it rather than the outcome of the match. You learn from the stronger team's process and the way it adapts to the changing situation of a game. But I don't think Zimbabwe learned anything from this series because they were continuously dominated by Pakistan.

"Also, there was no difference in their performance in the second Test as compared to the first one," he added.

He further added that Zimbabwe, who first played World Cup in 1983 and was granted Test status in 1992 by ICC, have only gone backwards as far as the team's quality is concerned.

"It's sad to see Zimbabwe's current state because they were a very competitive team back in the day. Their team in the 1992 World Cup had three or four world-class players who could take the game away from you if proper planning was not done," Raja said.