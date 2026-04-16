3 cricketers who can replace injured David Payne in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2026

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been dealt another blow in IPL 2026, with overseas seamer David Payne ruled out due to an ankle injury. The franchise has confirmed the update and is now exploring replacement options. Notably, the England cricketer had only recently joined the squad as a stand-in for Jack Edwards, who was signed for INR 3 crore before being sidelined ahead of the season with a foot injury.

Payne featured in only two matches for Hyderabad this season, claiming two wickets but struggling with an economy rate of 14. In his absence, the franchise could sign any of these three cricketers for the remainder of the season.

1. Gerald Coetzee

South Africa international Gerald Coetzee could be an excellent addition to the squad. He went unsold in the IPL auction as the franchises weren’t sure about his fitness. However, the 25-year-old proved his mettle during the recent T20I series against New Zealand, claiming eight wickets in the five-match series. He has significant experience in IPL as well and Hyderabad could very well be attracted to the profile.

2. Naveen-ul-Haq

Since Hyderabad have already sorted their powerplay bowling with Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain dictating the play, they could bring in Naveen-ul-Haq, who can deal in the death overs. The Afghanistan pacer didn’t sign up for the Pakistan Super League, with the hope for a call-up as a replacement signing in the IPL and this could be his turn to return to the cash-rich league.

3. Jonny Bairstow

This could be a very interesting move. Now, Travis Head has struggled to live up to the expectations this season. The Australia international made only 120 runs in five matches and that is slightly concerning. Under no circumstances would the team management drop Head from the playing XI yet, but it would be good for them to have an option in the form of Jonny Bairstow. By doing so, Head would have the urge to perform better and if he fails to improve at all, the team management can bring in Bairstow towards the fag end of the tournament.

This move also makes sense, especially when Hyderabad signed Dilshan Madushanka just a few days back as Brydon Carse’s replacement. Thus, they might not look for another pace option at the moment.

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