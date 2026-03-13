3 cricketers who can replace Harshit Rana in KKR squad for IPL 2026, after reports of pacer's injury

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a major blow ahead of the IPL 2026, as their star all-rounder Harshit Rana is likely to be ruled out of the entire season. He was expected to share the death-over duties alongside Matheesha Pathirana, who, too, is currently injured and was ruled out in the middle of the T20 World Cup. The KKR management hasn’t shared any details on the same but as things stand, their bowling unit looks extremely pale on paper, with little to no experience in the pace department.

They have multiple local talents in the ranks, including Umran Malik, Akash Deep and Kartik Tyagi, but none of them proven their mettle in the recent past. Umran played just one game in IPL 2024 and was ruled out of the 2025 edition of the competition. Recently, in the DY Patil Cup, he proved to be extremely expensive and that might force KKR to rethink using him early in the season. Akash and Kartik, too, aren’t death over specialists that the Ajinkya Rahane-led side might look for.

Here are three options KKR must consider to replace Rana:

3. Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal was a star performer for Mumbai Indians in the 2023 edition of the IPL. The 32-year-old clinched 14 wickets in eight matches that season but hasn’t been handed a longer rope since then. Last year, he was part of Rajasthan Royals, where Madhwal played just four games, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 11.05. Now, even though the economy rate is a work in progress, he could give breakthroughs if trusted.

2. Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2025. He was one of their most expensive bowlers in the tournament as he failed to adapt to the batting-friendly conditions. The 28-year-old, however, had a decent run for Chennai Super Kings and in the 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League, he finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker, claiming 20 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 8.62.

1. Money Grewal

Delhi’s Money Grewal could be a fantastic addition to KKR’s squad. He has never featured in the IPL but has shown tremendous potential in domestic cricket. Alongside Simarjeet, he finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the DPL 2025 and has been a proven match-winner, bowling consistently in the death overs. He has the potential to solve KKR’s death-over woes.

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