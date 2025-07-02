3 captains in 3 Tests for South Africa after Keshav Maharaj ruled out of second Test vs Zimbabwe Keshav Maharaj suffered a groin injury and is ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe, starting July 6. In his absence, Wiaan Mulder will be leading the team in Bulawayo. Regular captain Temba Bavuma is already out of action due to a left hamstring injury.

In the absence of Temba Bavuma, who suffered a left hamstring injury in the World Test Championship final against Australia, Keshav Maharaj was named the captain for the Zimbabwe series. However, the spinner suffered a groin strain on Day 3 of the first Test at Bulawayo and is ruled out of the second game, starting July 6. In his absence, Wiian Mulder will be leading the team.

Maharaj, in the meantime, will return to South Africa to assess and determine the extent of his injury. Senuran Muthusamy, who has played only four Tests so far in his career, picking up seven wickets, has been named as Maharaj’s replacement. Interestingly, Mulder is South Africa’s sixth Test captain since 2024. He doesn’t have enough experience, but given that the majority of the seniors are rested, Mulder was chosen.

Lungi Ngidi rested from second Test

South Africa registered a massive 328-run win in the first Test of the series. Zimbabwe struggled to match the Proteas' dominance and eventually suffered a heavy defeat. South Africa had a terrific time with the bat, but the bowlers were spectacular as well, as Codi Yusuf picked up three wickets each in both innings. Mulder clinched a four-wicket haul in the first innings, while Corbin Bosch picked up a five-wicket haul in the second.

Since the bowlers have done well in the first Test, the team management decided to release senior pacer Lungi Ngidi from the second Test. He didn’t feature in the first Test either. The management backed the young guns, and they have all done a commendable job.

South Africa Squad for the second Test vs Zimbabwe: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Prenelan Subrayen