25 cricketers shortlisted for Afghanistan national women's team

In order to form a national women's team, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will be awarding central contracts to 25 cricketers in the upcoming days.

In a statement, the board has stated that it had organised a training camp for 40 female cricketers out of which 25 were selected who will be awarded central contracts "very soon".

The training camp, which was conducted considering Islamic and traditional Afghan values, concluded on Thursday, the ACB informed.

"During the camp, which was commenced on October 17, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness."

Recently, the ACB appointed Rahmatullah Qureishi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced interim CEO Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai after he was appointed following the termination of Lutfullah Stanikzai, who was removed from his post for mismanagement and misbehaviour.

"Our aim will be to further serve and develop the game of cricket in the country as it is a source of joy for our country and it gives hope to our country mates," Qureishi had said as per an ACB release

