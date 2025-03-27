230 is now the new par score, understand we will be under pressure against SRH: Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expects tough competition against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. He also mentioned that 230 has turned out to be a par score in the shortest of the game.

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a one-wicket defeat in their opening game against Delhi Capitals. In a high-scoring contest, the Rishabh Pant-led side fell just short but all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expects the team to turn things around in the upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 28.

Marsh noted that the dynamics of T20 cricket have changed and 230 is now a par score in the shortest format. Speaking of their plans against Hyderabad, the Australia International added the focus will be to back their strength to get the job done. He highlighted that SRH have an extremely strong team, which will put the visitors under pressure but he is optimistic of a positive outing.

“We know they're going to come hard. I think there are not many T20 teams in the world now that don't go hard from ball one and try to apply as much pressure as they can to a bowling team. So we know we're going to be under pressure at some point,” Marsh said in the pre-match press conference.

“The most important thing for us as a team is to focus on our strengths and what we are coming here to do and play our brand of cricket. There's no doubt that Sunrisers have put a lot of teams under pressure, but that's any team these days. It seems 230 is now the new par score at most grounds. We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we're here to focus on our game and hopefully match with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan is set to make his return to the playing XI. He missed the opening game of the season due to knee injury.