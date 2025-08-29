21-year-old Ranji final centurion smacks historic double century in Duleep Trophy for Central Zone Central Zone posted a humongous first-innings total of 532 runs after Northeast Zone elected to field in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. The 21-year-old Danish Malewar and skipper Rajt Patidar slammed centuries as the Northeast Zone didn't have any answers against brutal and quality batting.

Bengaluru:

The Central Zone batters feasted on the dilapidated Northeast Zone bowling attack after the latter opted to bowl first in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final in Bengaluru, posting a huge score of 532 runs on the board, while losing just four wickets. Northeast Zone got the first wicket of Ayush Pandey quite cheaply but the joy was limited until that point for them as the likes of Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, captain Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod made their bowlers pay, scoring runs for fun.

Aryan Juyal, the wicketkeeper-batter who replaced the injured Dhruv Jurel in the role for the clash, also retired hurt for 60 before the 21-year-old Malewar assumed control of the proceedings. Malewar, who was coming off a sensational run for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 783 runs in nine matches, averaging 52.20, scoring a couple of centuries and six fifties, smashed one when it mattered, in the final against Mumbai, to take his side to a historic Ranji Trophy title, and it seemed like he continued at the BCCI Centre of Excellence from where he left off in the previous season.

While Patidar provided the momentum from the other end, scoring quickly, Malewar could gauge what the ball was doing, but since the quality of the bowling attack wasn't the greatest, he too played at a competitive tempo.

Malewar became the first Vidarbha batter to score a double century in the Duleep Trophy, as he got to the milestone at the start of the second day of the clash. Malewar's double hundred was also the 50th double of the history of the premier domestic red-ball competition.

Patidar smashed a quickfire century himself while Malewar retired himself out after completing his century, before Yash Rathod took the baton. Rathod struck at 80, which was the lowest among the three, which summed up the quality of the bowling they were facing, as he too scored a half-century and remained unbeaten on 87 before the Central Zone skipper Patidar decided to call it off.

The Northeast Zone had lost a couple of wickets and will need a huge effort from the batters to avoid the inevitable. Even if they save the match, the team taking the first innings lead will go through and that would be NE's main target.