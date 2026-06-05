17 wickets fall on Day 2 of Lord's Test, New Zealand need 218 runs to seal win

London:

If a Test match is over by three days on sub-continent pitches, hell usually breaks loose in England and Australia. There are talks of protecting the game and the format. No such discussions, however, took place in the first Test between England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s. 33 wickets fell across the first two days of the Test and in all likelihood, it will be over in the first or second session of Day 2.

New Zealand need 218 more runs to seal the win, while England require seven more wickets. The day started with the visitors struggling for runs, having lost six wickets for 60-odd runs. They were put under tremendous pressure, but Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson managed to bring the deficit down to just 37 runs in the end as the Kiwis were bundled for 113 runs.

England had the perfect opportunity to build on the momentum and the start gave plenty of confidence. Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay launched a perfect attack, stitching a partnership of 52 runs. After Duckett departed for 33 runs, Gay kept the scoreboard ticking. However, his dismissal opened the floodgates as wickets fell like a house of cards. They lost four wickets of Gay, Harry Brook, Joe Root and Ben Stokes for just two runs.

England tried to recover from the situation with Jamie Smith taking control, but the young keeper-batter failed to keep up with the momentum, departing for 39. Ollie Robinson, in the meantime, added 29 as England posted 226 runs in the third innings. For New Zealand, Nathan Smith stole the show, claiming a six-wicket haul.

New Zealand lose three wickets in final session

Meanwhile, England’s early dismissal allowed New Zealand to bat again in the final session of the day. Since the target was pretty gettable, the Tom Latham-led side only required a careful start. Nevertheless, just on the third ball of the match, the captain himself chased a wide delivery to edge it to the slips.

After his dismissal, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway seemed in control and were expected to finish the day, which would have put the Kiwis in the driver’s seat. However, the prior departed close to the end of the day and on the very last ball of the day, night hawk William O’Rourke made way too. The Kiwis ended the day on 36/3 and now have a mountain to climb to get the job done.

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