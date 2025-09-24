133 places! Bangladesh's 10-match-old opener earns monstrous gain in ICC rankings ahead of India clash Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan, in just his ninth T20I innings, made a match-turning difference for his side against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours and was rewarded in the latest ICC rankings for the batters. Hassan, however, will have to be ready for a tougher challenge against India on Wednesday.

Dubai:

Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan, after a match-winning knock of 61 against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours clash in the ongoing Asia Cup, got into the top 100 on the ICC rankings for the first time after the latest update. Hassan, playing just his 10th match for Bangladesh in the format, killed the 169-run chase early and renewed his side's chances to make the Asia Cup final and was rewarded with a handy 133-place jump, straight up to the 81st spot.

Hassan, who wasn't even in the top 200, made a rollicking impact with his 45-ball 61, which was the second half-century of his career and stitched partnerships of 59 and 54 with skipper Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, respectively and laid the foundation of Bangladesh's win in Dubai against all odds. The likes of Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Shubman Gill and Hridoy himself climbed several places on the ICC rankings, but none like Hassan, who is just starting out.

Hassan's previous fifty came against Malaysia back in the Asia Games two years ago in Hangzhou, where the 26-year-old also got his first taste of playing against India. Ahead of the big clash against the Men in Blue, Hassan has made sure to keep the Indian team on tenterhooks, having shown his aggressive intent and capability to hit big from the outset.