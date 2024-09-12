13 balls in an over! Roshon Primus joins embarrassing list of longest overs bowled in T20 cricket in CPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS X Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' Roshon Primus (extreme right) bowled a wayward 13-ball over against the Barbados Royals in CPL 2024

It's not often that one over is the primary reason for a team's defeat in a T20 match. It may be one of the reasons but seldom does it stick out like a sore thumb when the bowling unit of the team was already under pressure and that one over released whatever was left from the batting team. Something like that happened in the CPL 2024 match between the Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Kensington Oval on Wednesday, September 11 (local time).

Roshon Primus, playing for the Falcons, bowled a 13-ball over while conceding 23 runs to completely turn the game in the Barbados Royals's favour. The Royals were on course to chase down 177 against the Falcons being 81/2 after 11 overs before Primus was handed the ball to. Primus started his over with a couple of wides and a no-ball before the free-hit was dispatched for a six by Quinton de Kock.

Primus bowled another wide delivery before a couple of legitimate deliveries were taken for singles by Rovman Powell and de Kock. Primus seemed to be finding his groove as he knocked over de Kock on the next delivery before spraying all over once again.

Primus bowled another no-ball, the free-hit went for a boundary, a wide and a no-ball again, before finishing up with another boundary on a free-hit as well. Primus bowled three no-balls and four wides as the pendulum swung completely in the Royals' favour.

Longest overs bowled in T20 cricket

14 balls - Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan (Mongolia) vs Japan, conceded 1/20 in one over (2024)

14 balls - Thinley Jamtsho (Bhutan) vs Maldives, conceded 0/13 in one over (2019)

13 balls - Tangeni Lungemani (Namibia) vs Kenya, conceded 0/11 in one over (2018)

13 balls - Roshon Primus (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) vs Barbados Royals, conceded 1/23 in one over (2024)

12 balls - Rahkeem Cornwall (St Lucia Kings) vs Trinbago Knight Riders, conceded 0/11 in one over (2021)

12 balls - Raymon Reifer (Barbados Royals) vs Jamaica Tallawahs, conceded 2/7 in one over (2021)

12 balls - Sisanda Magala (South Africa) vs Pakistan, conceded 0/18 in one over (2021)

12 balls - Scott Coyte (Sydney Sixers) vs Perth Scorchers, conceded 0/12 in one over (2013)

The match was later interrupted by rain after the 14th over. The players returned for just three balls before the rain came again and relented, preventing any further play. The Royals won the match by 10 runs on DLS method while the Falcons suffered their fifth loss of the tournament.