12 Indian-origin cricketers set to play against India in Asia Cup 2025, here's the list Asia Cup is set to be played from September 9 to 27 in the T20 format and India are arguably the favourites to lift the trophy. They will face Pakistan, UAE and Oman in the group stage. Interestingly, a total of 12 Indian-origin cricketers will play against India in the competition. Here's the list

New Delhi:

Team India's month-long break from international cricket will end this month, as they will feature in the Asia Cup under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan, the UAE, and Oman in the group stage. Interestingly, 12 Indian-origin cricketers are playing for the UAE and Oman in the Asia Cup this year and they will compete against the Indian team in the competition.

India to face UAE on September 10

The men in blue will start their campaign in the Asia Cup against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, who have players like Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Chopra in their squad. All of them are Indian-origin cricketers and will be keen on facing some of the best players in the cricketing arena.

Among these UAE players, Alishan Sharafu is in good touch, having slammed 68 runs off 51 balls against Pakistan in the ongoing tri-series. Rahul Chopra is another player to score a half-century and he did so against Afghanistan.

6 players in the Oman squad are of Indian-origin

India's last group stage fixture is scheduled against Oman on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams are facing each other for the first time in international cricket and six players from Oman are of Indian-origin who will be looking to come on top against the country of their birth. Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, Jatinder Singh, Ashish Odedara, Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava are the Indian-origin players in the Oman squad for the Asia Cup.

3 Players in Hong Kong squad are also of Indian-origin

Hong Kong are also participating in the Asia Cup and are clubbed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, three players from their squad - Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah are also of Indian-origin.

Here's the list of Indian-origin cricketers who will play against India in Asia Cup 2025

UAE - Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Chopra

Oman - Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, Jatinder Singh, Ashish Odedara, Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava

Also Read