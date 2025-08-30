11 sixes off 12 balls! Kerala batter Salman Nizar unleashes carnage, slams 40 runs in an over in KCL 2025 Salman Nizar slammed 11 sixes in 12 balls during the Kerala Cricket League as he unleashed a beast mode during Calicut Globstars' clash against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Nizar hit 86 from 26 deliveries and helped his team register a strong win.

New Delhi:

Kerala batter Salman Nizar unleashed his carnage mode as he slammed 11 sixes off 12 legal balls in the Kerala Cricket League. Playing for the Calicut Globstars, Nizar put on a show against the Adani Trivandrum Royals, accumulating 71 runs in the final two overs of the first innings.

Nizar took on Basil Thampi for five back-to-back sixes in the 19th over, followed by a single on the last one to score 31 in the penultimate over. Having farmed the strike for the final over, the left-handed batter hit six sixes off six legal deliveries in the final over, with Abhijit Praveen bowling a wide and a no-ball to give away 40 runs in the last over.

He hit a six towards long off on the first ball of the final over, before Praveen lost his line to bowl a wide, followed by a no-ball, on which Nizar took a brace. He then slammed five sixes on trot, one over deep backward point, another over long-on, followed by a six over mid-wicket, then two over deep backward point.

These two action-filled overs churned out 71 runs in two overs, and Nizar, from 17 off 13 balls, ended on 86 from 26 deliveries. On the back of his carnage, Calicut Globstars ended up scoring 186/6 after 20 overs, while being at 115/6 at the 28-over point.

These two overs proved to be the difference in the end, with Calicut winning the game by 13 runs. Adani Trivandrum came close to chasing the score down but fell a little short despite Thampi having scored 23 from nine balls at the death. Abdul Basith had earlier produced a short cameo of 22 from 11 deliveries.

The Calicut bowlers hunted in unison, with Akhil Scaria picking up three wickets, while Ibnul Afthab and Harikrishnan MU also took a couple each.

Adani Trivandrum Royals (Playing XI): Krishna Prasad(c), Abdul Basith, Riya Basheer, Sanjeev Satheresan, Nikhil M, Vishnu Raj(w), Vinil TS, Basil Thampi, Abhijith Praveen V, Ajith V, Asif Salam

Calicut Globstars (Playing XI): Suresh Sachin, Rohan Kunnummal(c), Maruthungal Ajinas(w), Akhil Scaria, Preethish Pawan, Salman Nizar, Pallam Muhammed Anfal, Monu Krishna, Harikrishnan MU, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil Dev