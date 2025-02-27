Advertisement
  4. 11 centuries in 8 matches! Batters create history in Champions Trophy 2025, break all-time record

ICC Champions Trophy is happening after a gap of eight years and it has been full of action with both batters and bowlers dominating at certain stages. Meanwhile, the batters have created history in just eight matches breaking an all-time record.

The ongoing edition of ICC Champions Trophy has already broken a lot of records. The pitches on offer have lent balance to both bat and ball but even in adverse conditions, different batsmen have stood up notching up brilliant centuries. Ibrahim Zadran and Joe Root were added to the list of players scoring tons in the Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, Root's century was the 11th 100-plus score in the tournament, the most in the history of the Champions Trophy.

The earlier record was 10 centuries in the 2002 and 2017 editions each and the competition hosted by Pakistan took only eight matches to surpass it. Seven more matches are yet to be played including the semifinals and finals and expect more centuries in the coming days.

List of centurions in Champions Trophy 2025

Player (Team) Score Opponent
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) 177 England
Ben Duckett (England) 165 Australia
Josh Inglis (Australia) 120* England
Joe Root (England) 120 Afghanistan
Tom Latham (New Zealand) 118* Pakistan
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) 112 Bangladesh
Will Young (New Zealand) 107 Pakistan
Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) 103 Afghanistan
Shubman Gill (India) 101* Bangladesh
Virat Kohli (India) 100* Pakistan
Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh) 100 India

Ibrahim Zadran posted the highest-ever score in the history of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday (February 26) notching up 177 runs. He also became the first batter score a century for Afghanistan in the tournament. In the ongoing edition, New Zealand have notched up the most - 3 centuries so far while India and England's teams have registered two tons each.

Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and South Africa have one batter each who has scored a hundred. Pakistan are the only two team with no century in the Champions Trophy 2025 and they were the first team to get knocked out of the tournament.

Number of Centuries scored in each Champions Trophy edition

Year Number of centuries scored
1998 4
2000 6
2002 10
2004 4
2006 7
2009 6
2013 3
2017 10
2025 11*
Top News

