11 balls, 0 runs, 6 wickets!! India bag embarrassing record amid massive collapse vs South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI South Africa

11 balls, 0 runs and 6 wickets!!!! Well, these aren't ordinary numbers! This is what has happened at Newlands in Cape Town as India have collapsed without scoring a run in just 11 balls. At 153/4 with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul batting and a lead of 98 runs, the visitors looked in no trouble at all. However, the pitch was challenging even as Kohli looked comfortable after playing a few deliveries.

But then, all hell broke loose as Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada ripped apart the Indian line-up in just 11 balls even as the harakiri of the batters also contributed to the crazy collapse. The Indian team couldn't add a single run as KL Rahul's wicket triggered a massive, unheard of, collapse. The wicketkeeper-keeper went for a waft off the short delivery only to edge it and what happened next was a total surprise for even the players playing in the middle.

Ravindra Jadeja didn't even get a chance to get his eye in aas a bouncer from Ngidi surprised him and was caught. Jasprit Bumrah lasted only a couple of balls before becoming the third batter to get out in a single over. Kohli was standing at the other end watching drama unfold in front of his eyes and a minute later, he was part of the collapse too with Rabada inducing an edge off his bat. There was no resistance from the tailenders either as India's six batters were dismissed for a duck.

Perhaps, India became the first team to lose six wickets without adding a single run in Test cricket.

As far as the match is concerned, it is interestingly poised after India's collapse. The visitors still have sizeable lead of 98 runs in the first innings and looking at the way, the match has progressed, it might also end on the second day itself. South Africa will have to bat extremely well to make India bat again, and more so, to even set a target for India.