102 places! 22-year-old WI batter witnesses extraordinary rise in ICC rankings after maiden T20I fifty Ackeem Auguste, the 22-year-old top-order batter for the West Indies, has made his debut for the national side across both white-ball formats and has impressed massively in the initial games. Auguste was also picked for the New Zealand series, after smashing his maiden T20I fifty against Bangladesh.

Auckland:

West Indies youngster Ackeem Auguste gained a massive 102 spots in the latest ICC rankings in T20Is, following his maiden fifty in the format in the series finale against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Auguste earned his maiden West Indies call-up ahead of the Nepal series, following an impressive performance in the 2025 edition of the CPL for St Lucia Kings, also coached by Daren Sammy, and now having made his debut in both the white-ball formats, the 22-year-old has made a competent start in the initial games.

Auguste was nowhere in the ICC rankings in the top 100 and all of a sudden found himself in the 83rd spot, with a rise of 102 places. It was a humongous jump for the 22-year-old southpaw, who had scored an unbeaten 41 in the third T20I against Nepal and notched up a 24-ball maiden fifty in the series finale in Bangladesh to continue his surge.

Auguste amassed 229 runs for the Kings in the CPL, while striking at 161.26, including a couple of half-centuries with a highest of 73. While consistency was an issue, Auguste impressed one and all with his temperament and ability to hit big despite being of slim and short stature. While the start to the New Zealand series wasn’t the best for Auguste, the left-hander will hope that he can improve through the series and play a couple of big knocks, with as many as four games still to go.

Athanaze, Amir Jangoo also climb up

Alick Athanaze, who returned scores of 34 and 52 in two games against Bangladesh, also jumped 32 spots to 84th place. Athanaze is slowly making the top-order spot his own across formats and he will be keen to continue his form in New Zealand. Similarly, another Windies left-hander, Amir Jangoo to rose 27 spots to be in the joint-87th place.

Skipper Shai Hope is the top-ranked batter for the West Indies in T20Is at No 12, rising a couple of spots after the Bangladesh series.