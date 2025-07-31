10 away Tests, 3 openers, 4 different players at 3: Why is Abhimanyu Easwaran not being picked in Indian team? As India named their playing XI for the final game, the Oval Test became the 10th consecutive time when India didn't consider picking Abhimanyu Easwaran. During this period, they tried three different openers, and four different players at number three, but Easwaran continued to miss.

London:

India picked an 18-member squad for the Test series against England, and by the fifth Test, only two members didn't get a chance to play in a single game - Abhimanyu Easwaran and Kuldeep Yadav. The former has been travelling with the Indian team since the Australia tour but hasn't got a chance to feature even once. Forget getting a chance, Easwaran's name has not even been discussed.

Funnily enough, he was part of the India A tours of both Australia and England that happened just before the Test series. Moreover, he was also the captain of the India A team before the ongoing England series. The man has only been carrying drinks and watching the other players get opportunities.

Easwaran was first picked in Indian team in 2022

Now, let us go back to 2022 when Abhimanyu Easwaran was first picked in the Indian team. Since then, as many as 15 Indian players have made their Test debut and six of them have been specialist batters - Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sai Sudharsan. Out of these six players, Jaiswal, Padikkal and Sudharsan bat in the top three and Easwaran wasn't deemed enough to be included in the playing XI ahead of these players.

Easwaran's first-class numbers

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been piling runs in domestic cricket and averages 48.7 in 177 innings (103 matches) with 7841 runs in first-class cricket. He has smashed 27 centuries and 31 fifties with the best score of 233 and this player hasn't had a single chance to play Test cricket for India. Easwaran isn't the first player and won't be the last to not get a chance to play for India despite doing well in domestic cricket. But the fact that India had a chance to pick him in the playing XI begs the question for him not selected.

India tried 3 openers and 9 players at three in last three years

Curiously enough, India have tried three openers - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul- during this period. Moreover, they tried as many as nine players at number three in the longest format - Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin. Ashwin was the nightwatchman in one of the matches but the remaining eight players were tried at the most important batting position in the format.

Who is answerable for Easwaran's snub? Selectors? Captain? or Team Management (read coach)?

But somehow, Easwaran wasn't deemed good enough at all. He is 29 years old at the moment and will soon turn 30. The Bengal cricketer can hope to make his debut at some point in the near future with Karun Nair being recalled at the age of 33. But given that Easwaran wasn't even preferred when there was a real need for an opener or a number three player, especially in Australia and England, will he even make it to the Test squad next time?

This situation also begs another question - Why pick a certain player even in the squad when you are not even going to consider him? Or is it the case with Easwaran that he is good enough to lead India A, he is good enough to even make it to the main squad, but not good enough to make the playing XI? Well, someone has to answer this question. Unfortunately, nobody will and yet another promising career might go in vain just like that.

