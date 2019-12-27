Friday, December 27, 2019
     
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join AC Milan on free transfer: Report

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was with AC Milan between 2010 to 2012 and is set to return to the club after not renewing his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Milan Published on: December 27, 2019 14:58 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join AC Milan on free transfer

The talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to join AC Milan on a free transfer after the former Sweden international left LA Galaxy earlier this year, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The announcement is expected to be made by Friday, the report published by ESPNFC said.

Ibrahimovic was with Milan between 2010 to 2012, winning a Serie A title. He has 535 career goals across all levels of competition.

Ibrahimovic started his professional career at Malmo in 1999 and went on to play for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG and Manchester United before joining Galaxy in 2018. He had 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 matches (24 starts) in 2018.

