Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
WATCH: Ziva sings 'Que Sera Sera' in adorable birthday video for 'papa' MS Dhoni

On MS Dhoni's 39th birthday, daughterZiva shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account which had pictures of the two. 

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2020 16:52 IST
Ziva with father MS Dhoni
Image Source : TWITTER

Ziva with father MS Dhoni

Ziva on Tuesday sang Doris Day's 'Que Sera Sera' in her adorable birthday video for father MS Dhoni who tuned 39. Ziva shared the video on her Instagram account. 

Ziva captioned the video, "Happy Bday Papa! This is for my Papa! @mahi7781 I love you". The video was laced with pictures of the two with Ziva singing the famous song: 

When I was just a little girl

I asked my mother what will I be
Will I be pretty will I be rich
Here's what she said to me
Que sera sera
Whatever will be will be

This is for my Papa ! @mahi7781 I love you ❤️

Earlier in the day, wife Sakshi too had posted a heartwarming message for Dhoni. “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!” she wrote. 

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Dhoni will be celebrating his birthday at his Ranchi farmhouse. 

