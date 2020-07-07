WATCH: Ziva sings 'Que Sera Sera' in adorable birthday video for 'papa' MS Dhoni

Image Source : TWITTER Ziva with father MS Dhoni

Ziva on Tuesday sang Doris Day's 'Que Sera Sera' in her adorable birthday video for father MS Dhoni who tuned 39. Ziva shared the video on her Instagram account.

Ziva captioned the video, "Happy Bday Papa! This is for my Papa! @mahi7781 I love you". The video was laced with pictures of the two with Ziva singing the famous song:

“When I was just a little girl

I asked my mother what will I be

Will I be pretty will I be rich

Here's what she said to me

Que sera sera

Whatever will be will be”

Earlier in the day, wife Sakshi too had posted a heartwarming message for Dhoni. “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!” she wrote.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Dhoni will be celebrating his birthday at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage