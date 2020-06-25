Will work as hard as I can to get into that side: Zak Crawley eying a spot in top three for Windies series

Image Source : GETTY Zak Crawley

Young batsman Zak Crawley believes there is still room for him in England's top order for next month's Test series against West Indies and he will strive to earn that place.

The 22-year-old, who has scored one fifty in the four Tests, is the third choice opener for England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. He had made his debut against New Zealand at Hamilton last November For the number three position, he has to put up a better show than Joe Denly, who averages 30 in 14 Tests without scoring a hundred.

"No, I don't feel the decision has been made," Crawley said of the top-order selection.

"The following couple of weeks in the nets and the warm-up game (which begins next Wednesday) are a good chance for me to stake my claim," he was quoted as saying by Skysports.

Crawley, who scored a career-best 66 in his last Test against South Africa and also shared a century-stand with Sibley, said he will keep working hard to stay in contention if he misses out in the opening Test.

"If they all score good runs it would be hard for me to break into the side. But there are six games to play so I won't give up hope if I'm not picked for the first. I'll work as hard as I can to get into that side," he said.

England are currently training ahead of their three-Test series against the West Indies, starting with the opening game on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

The second and third Test will be held at Emirates Old Trafford.

The series would mark the resumption of international cricket, suspended since March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage