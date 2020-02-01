Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'Off field performance on point': Meet Team India's new TikTok stars

'Off field performance on point': Meet Team India's new TikTok stars

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video of him and the Team India stars dancing on his social media platforms.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2020 13:44 IST
yuzvendra chahal, rohit sharma, shreyas iyer, shivam dube, team india, india vs new zealand, ind vs
Image Source : TWITTER/YUZVENDRA CHAHAL

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video of him and the Team India stars dancing on his social media platforms.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is often known for his off-the-field activities - whether it be the renowned 'Chahal TV', or his tongue-in-cheek humour during interviews. On Saturday, Chahal was at it again, as he shared a TikTok video across all of his social media platforms, taking part in a dancing session with his Indian teammates.

Chahal was joined by Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube as the four danced in almost-perfect sync. 

The leg-spinner wrote, "Off field performance on point."

While Shreyas and Shivam were easily recognizable, the fans were left in confusion over the identity of the fourth player. Rohit had wore a cap and kept his head down through the entirety of the video.

Watch:

Team India registered two successive Super Over victories over New Zealand in the third and fourth T20I of the five-match series, taking a 4-0 lead. This was India's first victory in T20Is on New Zealand's soil.

Rohit Sharma starred for the side in the third T20I, as he scored 65 and hit the two crucial sixes in the Super Over which secured India's win. In the fourth game, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli combined to lead India to win in Super Over after Shardul Thakur bowled an impressive 20th over, taking three wickets.

The fifth and final T20I will be played in Mount Maunganui. 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News