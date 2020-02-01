'Off field performance on point': Meet Team India's new TikTok stars

Image Source : TWITTER/YUZVENDRA CHAHAL Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video of him and the Team India stars dancing on his social media platforms.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is often known for his off-the-field activities - whether it be the renowned 'Chahal TV', or his tongue-in-cheek humour during interviews. On Saturday, Chahal was at it again, as he shared a TikTok video across all of his social media platforms, taking part in a dancing session with his Indian teammates.

Chahal was joined by Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube as the four danced in almost-perfect sync.

The leg-spinner wrote, "Off field performance on point."

While Shreyas and Shivam were easily recognizable, the fans were left in confusion over the identity of the fourth player. Rohit had wore a cap and kept his head down through the entirety of the video.

Watch:

Off field performance on point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

Team India registered two successive Super Over victories over New Zealand in the third and fourth T20I of the five-match series, taking a 4-0 lead. This was India's first victory in T20Is on New Zealand's soil.

Rohit Sharma starred for the side in the third T20I, as he scored 65 and hit the two crucial sixes in the Super Over which secured India's win. In the fourth game, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli combined to lead India to win in Super Over after Shardul Thakur bowled an impressive 20th over, taking three wickets.

The fifth and final T20I will be played in Mount Maunganui.