Yuzvendra Chahal relishing competition for places in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the exact same position that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were following India's loss in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy but he is not ready to take it as a step back.

Chahal, along with his spin-partner Kuldeep Yadav have failed to find a place in India's T20I squad for two consecutive series against the West Indies and South Africa as India preferred to go with all-rounders. Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar came in to join Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya in the squad as the Men in Blue started preparations for the World T20 in Australia next year.

The logic behind the decision is to prolong the tail and bat deep. With neither of Chahal or Kuldeep being that great with the willow, Virat Kohli and the team management has persisted with Krunal, Jadeja and added Sundar when needed -- all of whom can hold their own with the bat.

But, Chahal is not bothered about it and instead wants to work harder and come ahead in the competition for places.

"Your job is to perform. when we (Kuldeep and me) came we performed really well. After IPL, our bench strength has got pretty strong too. Now if the team management is trying good talent, it is good that you know that there is competition and you have to work harder. You can't stay away from cricket," Chahal said at India Today's Mind Rocks event.

Chahal has so far played 31 T20Is for India, picking up 46 wickets at an average of 21.13. He also has the best figures for an Indian in T20I, with him picking up 6/25 against England in Bengaluru.