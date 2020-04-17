Yuzvendra Chahal gives cheeky response after Kohli's poker face reaction to Anushka Sharma's fan-like taunt

Image Source : AP IMAGE Yuzvendra Chahal with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been among India's most active cricketers on social media, and now with the ongoing lockdown period across India, he has been all over the internet. On Friday came up with a cheeky response to Anushka Sharma's fan-like taunt to Virat Kohli after the latter came up with a poker-face reaction.

Earlier in the evening, Anushka shared a video on Instagram wherein she portrayed the role of an enthusiastic fan and called out Kohli asking him to hit a six. Anushka did this so that Kohli does not miss being on the field. But the Indian skipper gave a poker-face reaction to Anushka as the camera panned towards him.

"I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience," Anushka had captioned the video.

Later, in the evening, Chahal came up with hilarious response to the video. "Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le," he commented.

Meanwhile, the two cricketers were slated to participate in IPL 2020 given as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore but the 13th season of the tournament has been suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. BCCI postponed the tournament indefinitely until further notice.

