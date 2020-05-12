Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal enjoy own banter as Rohit Sharma chats with Suresh Raina

Image Source : BCCI Yuzvendra Chahal with Yuvraj Singh

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and former batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday enjoyed their own banter as they interrupted the Live Instagram discussion between Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

Chahal had started off by asking the two stalwarts on how they managed to score over 400 runs in every season of the Indian Premier League.

"Bhaiya one question in every IPL you guys scored 400+ runs so mid set kaise rehta hai? How you guys scored 400+ runs in every IPL? Mind set kaise rehta hai aap dono ka?

Meanwhile, Yuvraj interrupted saying, "Yeh batao what we did in NZ" and continued further, typing, "Hitman what u did in West Indies."

Some screenshots from Rohit - Raina instagram Live chat pic.twitter.com/IG0ic5I7B7 — UKNOWME (@Rohits_warrior_) May 12, 2020

In another, Chahal wrote, "Any tips about arrange marriage?"

Cricketers have been more than active on social media sites during the lockdown phase interacting with the fans or among themselves through such live sessions as all professional sport have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the number of registered cases have crossed the 70,000 mark while 2293 people died owing to the virus, and over 22000 people have recovered

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage