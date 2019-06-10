Yuvraj Singh: Virat, Gambhir and Sehwag lead series of tributes for Yuvraj after his retirement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket earlier today, and various cricketers - former and current, have sent heartfelt messages for the former Indian all-rounder.

Eight years after he prevented cancer from dictating his life choices, a tearful Yuvraj Singh Monday brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

Tall, willowy and ethereal, his unlimited talent and charisma made him a limited overs legend, but he will walk into the sunset feeling he has not done enough in Tests.

The Punjabi southpaw, though, tried repeatedly to turn back time before calling it quits.

"After 25 years, in and around 22 yards, and after almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today," the 37-year-old said addressing the media in the extravagant interiors of a star hotel that quite resembled his flamboyant batting.

"I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket," Yuvraj added.

As the Indian cricketer put curtains on his international career, many of his former teammates, as well as former and current cricketers, posted heartfelt messages for Yuvraj.

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi.

You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for 🇮🇳 Cricket.🙌 pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

#thankyouyuvi A true Champion. End of a legendary chapter and beginning of a new... May this one be even Bigger Better Brighter. Cheers to all the great memories on and off the field @YUVSTRONG12 . See you on the other side brother 👍 pic.twitter.com/2qGzc2bhOH — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 10, 2019

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue!



Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one☺️🤗 #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2019

End of an era. Your contributions to #IndianCricket is unparalleled and your retirement will definitely create a void amongst all cricket fans all over the world. Not to mention, your journey with cricket is an inspiration to many. Thank You for all the memories. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/Bj7fT35neA — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 10, 2019

Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/CXmYxhxr2u — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 10, 2019

That NatWest series final, those six sixes, and the World Cup! Etched in my memory forever. Thank you for the advice, support, and above all, the inspiration @YUVSTRONG12 You will be missed. #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/MfTWYPA01B — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 10, 2019

My heart stopped 4 a bit after learnin about ur retirement @YUVSTRONG12 PaaG.Wish u a had better treatment during ur last phase of ur career,but never d less thank u 4 ur contributions 2 Indian Cricket.Wat an inspirational figure u r,I guess u won’t even know it.God bless always. pic.twitter.com/0XYl0jStK8 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 10, 2019

The explosive batter said he now wants to "enjoy life" and pursue a freelance career in T20 leagues internationally, pending BCCI permission. But he will no longer be seen in the Indian Premier League.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed the most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.