Monday, June 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Yuvraj Singh: Virat, Gambhir and Sehwag lead series of tributes for Yuvraj after his retirement

Yuvraj Singh: Virat, Gambhir and Sehwag lead series of tributes for Yuvraj after his retirement

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket earlier today, and various cricketers - former and current, have sent heartfelt messages for the former Indian all-rounder.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2019 17:22 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket earlier today, and various cricketers - former and current, have sent heartfelt messages for the former Indian all-rounder.

Eight years after he prevented cancer from dictating his life choices, a tearful Yuvraj Singh Monday brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

Tall, willowy and ethereal, his unlimited talent and charisma made him a limited overs legend, but he will walk into the sunset feeling he has not done enough in Tests.

The Punjabi southpaw, though, tried repeatedly to turn back time before calling it quits.

"After 25 years, in and around 22 yards, and after almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today," the 37-year-old said addressing the media in the extravagant interiors of a star hotel that quite resembled his flamboyant batting.

"I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket," Yuvraj added.

As the Indian cricketer put curtains on his international career, many of his former teammates, as well as former and current cricketers, posted heartfelt messages for Yuvraj.

The explosive batter said he now wants to "enjoy life" and pursue a freelance career in T20 leagues internationally, pending BCCI permission. But he will no longer be seen in the Indian Premier League.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed the most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: Aaron Finch doesn't think Adam Zampa was tampering with the ball against India Next StoryYuvraj Singh reveals when he made up his mind about retiring from international cricket  