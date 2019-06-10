Yuvraj Singh: The combatant of Indian cricket who will never be forgotten

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh was, perhaps, India's most important limited-overs player in his prime. As he announces his retirement, we take a look at the biggest highs of his career.

Arguably the biggest match winner for India in white ball cricket, Yuvraj Singh hanged up his boots after serving the nation for 19 years. The charismatic left-hander played the game on his own terms and laid the foundation of many monumental victories for Men in Blue. He was the biggest reason behind the team's glorious campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and in the 2011 World Cup.

From the battle against cancer to fightbacks in international cricket, the southpaw became an inspiration all around the world with his dedication and hard work towards the game and the country.

In the past few years, Yuvraj has been facing a tough phase with the bat but his hunger for runs didn't end throughout his career. The left-hander last played for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League where he scored 98 runs in 4 matches in their title-winning campaign. He didn't play many matches for the MI camp but his presence in the dressing room led other players to grow under his guidance. The Punjab-born player has never given up a single time in his career and has fought his way back from every slump, be it a poor form or even cancer. Here are some instances when Yuvraj not only inspired his team but the whole country with his warrior attitude.

5. 2002 Natwest Series final

13 July 2002 is the date when India finally got their biggest match-winner in Yuvraj Singh when he scored a monumental 69 runs in the finals of the Natwest Series against England at the iconic Lords. It was a big final for the visitors and they got to a good start while chasing the mammoth target of 326, but the middle order collapse brought back the English team into the contest. But it was the day when India got what they deserve-their search for the match winner was over when they saw the southpaw leading the charge with Mohammad Kaif and ran riot over his favourite opponent England.

4. 2007 T20 World Cup

After the massive failure in 2007 World Cup in the West Indies, India went to South Africa later that year with an underdog tag in the inaugural T20 WC. Before the big-ticket tournament, the Men in Blue had only played one T20I match, but during the course of the tournament, Yuvraj gave them the belief by winning the matches for his team in the knockout stages against England and Australia single-handedly. The 2007 T20 World Cup will always be remembered in the history books for his iconic six-ball 6-Sixes against England's Stuart Broad.

3. 150 vs England in 2017

After playing for more than 15 years, Yuvraj registered his highest score in 2017 against England. Before that match, his place was in doubt, but he shut down his critics with a solid 150 in Cuttack. Yuvraj and England have a special connection as most of his iconic innings came against the English team. The Punjab-born player smashed 21 fours and three sixes in his innings and show the world that there is some cricket left in the southpaw.

2. 2011 World Cup journey

Nobody in the country disagrees with the statement that it was Yuvraj who won the World Cup for India and became an inspiration for a lifetime. The all-rounder played the tournament with the deadly Cancer and didn't let anyone know about his condition. He was so determined and selfless that he took India to many victories in the tournament with both bat and ball. Yuvraj was chosen Man of the Tournament for his unbelievable stats, he scored 362 runs for India with the average of 90+ and picked up 15 wickets to inspire India to the World Cup glory after 1983.

1. Comeback match after beating cancer

The warrior of Indian cricket beat the hell out of cancer like a boss and made a comeback to the Indian team in 2012 and smashed 34 runs off 26 balls against England in a T20I match and was applauded by the cricket fraternity. Yuvraj's road to comeback took him to 2012 World T20 where he was the highest wicket-taker for India but was not up to the mark with the bat. The southpaw's journey of battling cancer was inspiring for everyone and his comeback made it even more special.